Economic calendar: Markets await US Conference Board data and Fed members speeches

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light, with investors focusing on the Conference Board consumer sentiment data and speeches from Federal Reserve officials, which may provide further insight into the direction of monetary policy and the current state of the US economy. Ahead of the session, earnings from home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD.US) will be released.
Macro calendar
12:15 GMT – USA, ADP employment change, previous 10.25k
13:00 GMT – USA, 20-city home price index, forecast 1.3% vs 1.4% previously
13:00 GMT – USA, house price index, forecast 0.3% vs 0.6% previously
14:00 GMT – USA, CB consumer confidence, expected 87.1 vs 84.5 previously
14:00 GMT – USA, wholesale sales, expected 0.2% m/m vs 1.3% previously
14:00 GMT – USA, Richmond Fed index, expected -6 vs -5 previously
20:30 GMT – USA, API crude oil inventories change
Central bank speakers (GMT)
- 09:30 GMT – ECB’s Kocher
- 12:00 GMT – Fed’s Goolsbee
- 13:00 GMT – Fed’s Bostic
- 13:10 GMT – Fed’s Waller
- 13:35 GMT – Fed’s Collins
- 19:15 GMT – Fed’s Barkin
US30 (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Semiconductors, US dollar and oil put pressure on Wall Street
Economic calendar: US-Iran talks in Geneva in the spotlight
BREAKING: German GfK consumer sentiments worsen, GDP in line with expectations
Morning wrap (24.02.2026)