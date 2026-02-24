Morning wrap (24.02.2026)

-
The recent AI-driven “scare trade” (investors selling risk assets over fears about AI disrupting businesses) appears to be cooling, however the yesterday US session was very weak.with DJIA dropping mor than 1,65% and Nasdaq 100 tanking 1,2%
Yesterday, US software stocks bleeded again with IBM shares down 11% after publishing a new Anthropic Claude functions.
Asian stocks moved higher even as US markets had just slipped, with US equity-index futures up about 0.2%, while European stocks were also set for a firmer open.
Traders rotated into chipmakers as the “picks and shovels” of the AI supply chain; SK Hynix, Samsung, and TSMC hit new highs.
The Asian strength follows Monday’s US decline, led by drops in tech, delivery, and payment names after Citrini Research flagged potential AI risks across industries.
The selloff was made worse by lingering uncertainty around Trump-related tariff risks.
Regional performance highlights: South Korea +2%, Taiwan +2.7%, and China rose after reopening from Lunar New Year. However, the precious metals are down amid Shanghain exchange reopen.
Gold and silver fell after a four-day gains, and Treasuries gave back some gains as haven demand eased.
Overall, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index recovered earlier losses and was up about 0.2%.
Bitcoin is down 2% and is fluctuating around $63,000 level after the sell-off.
Trump Admin believes China's DeepSeek used Nvidia's most advanced AI chip to train its latest model.
(summary in progress)
