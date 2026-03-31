Read more
10:16 AM · 31 March 2026

Economic calendar: Markets await US Jolts and Conference Board data

-
-
Open account Download free app
After lower-than-expected CPI inflation data from the eurozone, the key macro releases today will be US labor market reports and consumer sentiment data from the Conference Board. Investors are likely to pay even closer attention to these figures amid growing concerns about stagflation in the United States and elevated uncertainty regarding the economic outlook.

Economic calendar

1:30 PM GMT – Canada: GDP data

2 PM GMT – US: Housing data, house price index (Case/Shiller)

2:45 PM GMT – US: Chicago PMI

2 PM GMT  – US: Job openings (JOLTS)

3 PM GMT – US: Conference Board consumer sentiment

9:30 PM GMT – US: API crude oil inventories

Fed speakers: Goolsbee, Schmid, Barr, Bowman (between 5 PM GMT -- 8 PM GMT)

After the US session: Nike (NKE.US) earnings

 

Source: xStation5

31 March 2026, 3:04 PM

BREAKING: US Labor Market Cools While Consumer Confidence Beats
31 March 2026, 10:01 AM

BREAKING: Eurozone inflation CPI lower than expected
31 March 2026, 7:09 AM

Weak retail sales data from Germany 📌Consumers under pressure?
30 March 2026, 3:58 PM

Powell Speaking: Markets Watch Fed Policy
Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits