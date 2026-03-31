Economic calendar: Markets await US Jolts and Conference Board data

Economic calendar
1:30 PM GMT – Canada: GDP data
2 PM GMT – US: Housing data, house price index (Case/Shiller)
2:45 PM GMT – US: Chicago PMI
2 PM GMT – US: Job openings (JOLTS)
3 PM GMT – US: Conference Board consumer sentiment
9:30 PM GMT – US: API crude oil inventories
Fed speakers: Goolsbee, Schmid, Barr, Bowman (between 5 PM GMT -- 8 PM GMT)
After the US session: Nike (NKE.US) earnings
Source: xStation5
BREAKING: US Labor Market Cools While Consumer Confidence Beats
BREAKING: Eurozone inflation CPI lower than expected
Weak retail sales data from Germany 📌Consumers under pressure?
Powell Speaking: Markets Watch Fed Policy