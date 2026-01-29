Read more
7:43 AM · 29 January 2026

Economic calendar: November trade balance and US factory orders 📈

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light given the intense week so far. However, particular attention should be paid to the US reports on the trade balance and durable goods/factory orders.

The November trade balance may be especially interesting. The Trump administration has placed strong emphasis on reducing the trade deficit, and the previous month’s data was exceptionally positive in this regard. The October trade deficit was the lowest since 2008.

In addition to macro releases, equity investors will be watching the earnings season. Before the session, results will be released by SAP and Lockheed Martin, while Apple will report after the close.

Detailed calendar for the day

  • before the session – SAP, Lockheed Martin earnings
  • 08:30 AM GMT – interest rate decision in Sweden
  • 01:30 PM GMT – US jobless claims, factory orders, wholesale inventories and trade balance
  • 03:30 PM GMT – EIA data on US natural gas inventories
  • after the session – Apple earnings
