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7:59 AM · 18 March 2026

Economic Calendar: Wall Street Rises Ahead of the Fed Decision

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Today’s economic calendar is almost entirely centered on the US Federal Reserve decision. Policymakers are widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75%, but the market will also receive updated projections and, above all, closely listen to Jerome Powell. Ten hours before the Fed decision, equity indices are moving higher.

Economic calendar

7 AM GMT – Eurozone HICP inflation YoY (final): Forecast: 1.9% | Previous: 1.9%

  • HICP inflation MoM: Forecast: 0.7% | Previous: -0.6%
  • Core HICP inflation YoY in the euro area (final): Forecast: 2.4% | Previous: 2.4%

9:30 AM GMT – US Producer Price Index (PPI) YoY: Forecast: 3.0% | Previous: 2.9%

  • US Producer Price Index (PPI) MoM: Forecast: 0.3% | Previous: 0.5%
  • US Core PPI YoY: Forecast: 3.7% | Previous: 3.6%
  • US Core PPI MoM: Forecast: 0.3% | Previous: 0.8%

10:45 AM GMT – Bank of Canada rate decision: Forecast: 2.25% | Previous: 2.25%
(Macklem press conference at 13:30 GMT)

11 AM GMT – US Factory Orders MoM: Forecast: 0.1% | Previous: -0.7%

11 AM GMT – US Durable Goods Orders (revised): Forecast: 0.0% | Previous: 0.0%

11:30 PM GMT – EIA Crude Oil Inventories (US): Forecast: -1.5M | Previous: 3.824M

  • EIA Gasoline Inventories (US): Forecast: -2.0M | Previous: -3.654M
  • EIA Distillate Inventories (US): Forecast: -1.5M | Previous: -1.349M
  •  EIA Cushing Crude Inventories (US): Previous: 0.117M

5 PM GMT – Fed interest rate decision (US): Forecast: 3.75% | Previous: 3.75% (FOMC statement + projections)

  • Fed median rate forecast (current level): Forecast: 3.375% | Previous: 3.625%
  • Fed median rate forecast (next year): Forecast: 3.125% | Previous: 3.375%
  • Fed median rate forecast (next 2 years): Forecast: 3.125% | Previous: 3.125%
  • Fed median rate forecast (long run): Forecast: 3.125% | Previous: 3.0%

5:30 PM GMT – FOMC press conference (Jerome Powell)

 

Source: xStation5

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