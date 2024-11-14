Economic calendar: PPI report from the US, ECB Minutes and Powell/Lagarde remarks

- Futures point to a mixed opening to the session in Europe
- Futures based on the Euro Stoxx 50 index are currently gaining 0.4%
- Investors' attention turns today to GDP data, PPI and speeches by Lagarde and Powell
The macro calendar scheduled for today's session is packed with the publication of important economic data. These will include CPI data from Spain, GDP data from the Eurozone and Poland, ECB minutes, the PPI report from the U.S., data on oil and gas inventories in the U.S., as well as numerous speeches by central bankers, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde.
Key readings of the day:
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
08:00 am GMT- Spain, CPI inflation for October. Forecast: 1.8% y/y. Earlier: 1.5% y/y.
09:00 am GMT- Poland, GDP report for Q3. Forecast: 2.7% y/y. Earlier: 3.2% y/y.
10:00 am GMT - Eurozone, GDP report for Q3. Forecast: 0.9% y/y. Earlier: 0.6% y/y.
12:30 am GMT - Eurozone, ECB minutes.
01:30 pm GMT - US, PPI report for October. Forecast: 2.3% y/y. Previously: 1.8% y/y.
01:30 pm GMT - USA, unemployment benefits report. Forecast: 223k. earlier: 221 thousand.
03:30 pm GMT - USA, EIA report on natural gas inventories. Forecast: 35 bn. Previously: 69 bn.
04:00 pm GMT - USA, DOE report on crude oil inventories. Forecast: 0.1 mn. Previously: 2.15 mn.
07:00 pm GMT - ECB Lagarde speech
08:00 pm GMT - FED Powell's speech
09:00 pm GMT - BoE Bailey speech