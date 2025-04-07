Economic calendar: retail sales and business confidence in Eurozone (07.04.2025)

The market turmoil due to Trump’s tariff frenzy is far from being settled, so the new week’s macroeconomic data might be overshadowed by the comments and negotiations taking place in the White House.

Nevertheless, Monday comes with a bundle of relevant data, especially for the Eurozone and the UK. After Germany’s industrial production and British Halifax Index for housing market, we are still ahead of Eurozone’s Sentix Index for investor confidence (which outperformed expectations in the past two months) and retail sales data for February. For the U.S., we'll receive total consumer credit data, which hit approx. 2 year high in December 2024. We’ll also be hearing from Fed’s, BoC’s and ECB’s representatives later in the day.

Economic calendar for today:

actual 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;

06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for February:

German Trade Balance: actual 17.7B; forecast 18.4B; previous 16.2B;

German Exports: actual 1.8% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

German Imports: actual 0.7% MoM; previous 5.0% MoM;

06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for February:

German Industrial Production: actual -1.3% MoM; forecast -0.9% MoM; previous 2.0% MoM;

German Industrial Production: actual -4.00% YoY; previous -1.49% YoY;

06:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Halifax House Price Index for March:

actual -0.5% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

08:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone Sentix Investor Confidence for April:

forecast -8.9; previous -2.9

09:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Mortgage Rate (GBP) for March:

previous 7.33%;

09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Retail Sales for February:

MoM: forecast 0.5%, previous -0.3%;

YoY: forecast 1.8%, previous 1.5%;

02:30 PM GMT, Canada - BoC Business Outlook Survey

07:00 PM GMT, United States - Consumer Credit for February:

forecast 15.20B; previous 18.08B;

10:00 PM GMT, New Zealand - NZIER Business Confidence (Q1):

previous 16%;

10:00 PM GMT, New Zealand - NZIER QSBO Capacity Utilization (Q1):

previous 91.3%;

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - Adjusted Current Account for February:

forecast 2.74T; previous 1.94T;

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - Bank Lending for March:

forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - Current Account n.s.a. for February:

forecast 3.800T; previous -0.258T;

01:30 AM GMT, Australia - NAB Business Confidence for March:

previous -1;

01:30 AM GMT, Australia - NAB Business Survey for March: