Economic calendar: Services PMI data in focus

- Hang Seng sees technical correction after sizable upward momentum
- Futures point to lower opening of today's session in Europe
On the calendar: services PMI data from the world's major economies
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in a mixed mood. On an intraday basis, all indices traded in the +-0.2% range, with the Russell 2000 (-0.19%) posting the biggest declines, and the Dow Jones (+0.08%) posting the biggest gains. At the moment, futures contracts are pointing to declines in most stock market indices. This is largely due to a pullback on the Hang Seng, which is the only Chinese index currently trading despite the ongoing Golden Week holiday.
Investor attention today turns to CPI data from Switzerland, services PMI readings from the world's major economies, jobless claims data; Challenger from the US, ISM PMI reports from the US, and Durable Goods Orders data from the US.
Macro highlights of the day:
- 08:30 - Switzerland, CPI report for September. Forecast: 1.1% y/y. Earlier: 1.1% y/y.
- 09:15 - Spain, PMI report for services for September. Forecast: 54. Previously: 54.6.
- 09:45 - Italy, PMI report for services for September. Forecast: 51. Previously: 51.4.
- 09:50 - France, PMI report for services for September. Forecast: 48.3. Previously: 55.
- 09:55 - Germany, PMI report for services for September. Forecast: 50.6. Earlier: 51.2.
- 10:00 - Eurozone, PMI report for services for September. Forecast: 50.5. Previously: 52.9.
- 10:30 - United Kingdom, PMI report for services for September. Forecast: 52.8. Previously: 53.7.
- 13:30 - US, Challenger report for September. Previously: 75.9 thousand.
- 14:30 - USA, jobless claims report. Forecast: 220 thousand Previously: 218 thousand.
- 15:00 - President Glapinski's conference.
- 15:45 - USA, PMI report for services for September. Forecast: 55.4 Previously: 55.7.
- 16:00 - USA, ISM PMI report for services for September. Forecast: 51.6. Earlier: 51.5.
- 16:00 - USA, durable goods orders for August. Forecast: 0% m/m. Earlier: 9.9% m/m.
- 16:30 - US, EIA natural gas inventories data. Forecast: 59 bn. Previously: 47 bn.