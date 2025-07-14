Read more

Economic calendar: Swiss PPI overshadowed by EU-US trade negotiations (14.07.2025)

7:29 AM 14 July 2025

Monday’s economic calendar remains typically light, with trade and tariff issues continuing to take center stage. This time, focus shifts to negotiations between the U.S. and the European Union, after Donald Trump announced 30% tariffs on EU goods, set to take effect on August 1 (originally at 20%, then 50%).

Among a few publications scheduled for today, the main highlight is producer inflation in Switzerland, which is struggling with increasing deflationary pressures and an overly strong Swiss franc — a factor that could weigh on corporate earnings. In Canada, a series of positive surprises following Friday’s strong labor market report might be extended by wholesale sales data.

 

Today’s Economic Calendar (BST):

  • 07:30 – Switzerland: Inflation data for June

    • PPI (m/m): forecast +0.2%; previous: -0.5%

    • PPI (y/y): previous: -0.7%

  • 11:00 – Eurozone: Eurogroup meeting

  • 11:00 – China: M2 money supply for June

    • Forecast: +8.2% y/y; previous: +7.9% y/y

  • 11:00 – China: New loans for June

    • Forecast: 1,960.0B; previous: 620.0B

  • 11:00 – China: Total Social Financing for June

    • Forecast: 3,650.0B; previous: 2,290.0B

  • 13:30 – Canada: Wholesale sales for May

    • Forecast: -0.4% m/m; previous: -2.3% m/m

  • 14:00 – United Kingdom: Speech by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey

