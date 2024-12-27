Economic Calendar: U.S. Economic Data and Inventory Reports in Focus

Markets will focus on U.S. economic indicators today, particularly wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance data. The EIA inventory reports will also be closely watched given recent oil price volatility. The focus will be particularly on the U.S. trade balance and inventory data as markets assess economic momentum heading into 2025.
Economic Releases
08:00 AM GMT, Spain - Retail Sales:
- YoY Forecast: 3%, Previous: 3.5%
13:30 PM GMT, United States:
- Wholesale Inventories MoM Advance - Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.2%
- Retail Inventories Ex-Auto Advance - Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1%
- Advance Goods Trade Balance - Forecast: -101.3B, Previous: -98.28B
14:30 PM GMT, EIA Inventory Reports:
- Natural Gas Change - Previous: -0.93M
- Crude Oil Inventories - Previous: -0.834M
- Gasoline Inventories - Previous: 2.348M
- Distillate Inventories - Previous: -3.180M
- Crude Cushing Inventories - Previous: 1.038M
18:00 PM GMT, United States:
- Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count
- Baker Hughes Total Rig Count