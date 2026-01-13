Read more
6:56 AM · 13 January 2026

Economic calendar: US CPI inflation 📌

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is fairly concentrated. The only data releases worth noting will be published in the second part of the day and include the US CPI inflation report, as well as the US new home sales report, which carries significantly less market impact.

Detailed daily calendar:

  • 01:30 PM GMT - US CPI inflation (December)

  • 03:00 PM GMT - New home sales in the US (September)

 

14 January 2026, 1:55 PM

MIDDAY WRAP: Mixed sentiment in Europe, declines on U.S. indices
14 January 2026, 1:33 PM

BREAKING: US consumer spending stays strong into late 2025 📈📌
14 January 2026, 7:19 AM

Economic calendar: US retail sales and PPI data in focus on Wall Street 🗽
14 January 2026, 6:36 AM

Morning wrap (14.01.2026)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits