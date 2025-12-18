Economic Calendar: US CPI inflation, and central-bank decisions from the Bank of England and the ECB 📌

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is exceptionally busy. In the first part of the day, market attention will focus on the interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB). Later, attention will shift across the Atlantic, where we will get the U.S. CPI inflation report for November.
Detailed calendar for the day:
12:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for December:
- forecast 3.75%; previous 4.00%;
- BoE MPC vote unchanged: forecast 4; previous 5;
- BoE MPC vote hike: forecast 0; previous 0;
- BoE MPC vote cut: forecast 5; previous 4;
12:30 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
01:15 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB Interest Rate Decision for December:
- forecast 2.15%; previous 2.15%;
01:15 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB Monetary Policy Statement
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for November:
- CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
- CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- Core CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- Core CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
- Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,930K; previous 1,838K;
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 216.75K;
- Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 224K; previous 236K;
ECB conference (LIVE)