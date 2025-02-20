Economic Calendar: US Gas/Oil Inventory Data in Focus

- Futures contracts indicate a higher opening of today's session in Europe
- Data on gas and oil inventories in the US; Philly FED data, as well as jobless claims are in focus
At the moment, futures contracts based on European stock indices indicate that Thursday's session will start in relatively good moods. Futures based on the German DAX index are currently gaining 0.45%. Investors' attention is turning to the Japanese yen, the Australian dollar, as well as gold and natural gas. These are the instruments that are recording the highest relative dynamics of changes in quotations.
Detailed macro calendar of the day:
01:30 pm GMT - USA, Philly FED survey for February. Expectations: 19.7. Previous: 44.3.
01:30 pm GMT - USA, jobless claims. Expectations: 215k. Previous: 213k.
03:30 pm GMT - USA, EIA gas inventory data. Expectations: -193bn. Previous: -100bn.
05:00 pm GMT - USA, oil inventory change data. Expectations: 2.2m. Previous: 4.07m.