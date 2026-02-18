Economic calendar: US industrial production and durable goods orders 📈

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. Investors’ attention will be focused on the release of durable goods orders and industrial production ahead of the US session.
Wednesday, 18 February
Daily Summary: The Supreme Court halts Trump's tariffs; but for how long?
Trump will hold a press briefing on the Supreme Court's tariff decision in 12 minutes 💡
Disappointment for Trump, Resilience for Everyone Else: The Truth About US GDP 🇺🇸
BREAKING: TRUMP’S GLOBAL TARIFFS STRUCK DOWN BY US SUPREME COURT 🚨🏛️