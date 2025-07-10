Read more

Economic calendar: US jobless claims and Fed members speeches in spotlight on Wall Street

7:49 AM 10 July 2025
  • Futures on indices in Europe i United States lose slightly after yesterday upward move
  • Light macro calendary today: US jobless claims and Fed members speeches (Musalem, Daly, Waller) in macro focus
  • NATGAS stabilize at $3.20 per MMBTu after yesterday 5% decline; EIA natural gas inventories change report at 2:30 PM GMT

Sentiments across global equity markets are positive as US dollar remains weak, with investors awaiting another possible 'sea change' in Federal Reserve policy, amid Donald Trump remarks and new Fed chair in the half of 2026. Yesterday, Fed minutes signalled that rate cuts this summer are possible. However, it's definitely not a basic scenario and the majority of Federal Reserve members point to no cuts this year. 

Macro calendar

12:30 PM GMT - US Jobless claims, 235k exp. vs 233k previously (1965k vs 1964k previously)

2:30 PM GMT - EIA natural gas change report, 62B exp. vs 65B previously

Central bankers speeches

1 PM GMT - Fed Musalem

5:15 PM GMT - Fed Daly

6:30 PM GMT - Fed Wallr

 

 

