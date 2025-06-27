Read more

Economic calendar: US PCE and UoM data in market focus 📌

9:00 AM 27 June 2025
  • Stock indices are rising on both sides of the Atlantic, with U.S. futures up between 0.2% and 0.3%.
  • Gains in Europe are even more pronounced — the FRA40 contract is up over 1%, while Germany’s DAX gains 0.5%.
  • Markets are awaiting key U.S. data: the PCE inflation report (12:30 GMT) and the final University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading (14:00 GMT).
  • China confirmed constructive talks with the U.S. in London; according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce, the U.S. has reportedly committed to removing unfavorable export barriers for Chinese companies.

12:30 GMT – U.S. PCE Inflation Data for May:

  • Headline PCE (YoY): 2.3% expected vs. 2.1% previous

  • Headline PCE (MoM): 0.1% expected vs. 0.1% previous

  • Core PCE (YoY): 2.6% expected vs. 2.5% previous

  • Core PCE (MoM): 0.1% expected vs. 0.1% previous

  • Personal Spending (MoM): 0.1% expected vs. 0.2% previous

  • Personal Income (MoM): 0.3% expected vs. 0.8% previous

14:00 GMT – Final University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (June):

  • Consumer Sentiment: 60.5 expected vs. 60.5 previous

  • Current Conditions: 63.2 expected vs. 63.7 previous

  • 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Final): 4.1% (unchanged)

  • 5-Year Inflation Expectations: 6.2% vs. 6.1% previous

Central Bank Speeches (GMT):

  • 11:00 AM – ECB’s Olli Rehn

  • 11:30 AM – Fed’s John Williams

  • 1:15 PM – Fed’s Adriana Kugler (Hammack assumed typo)

  • 4 PM – ECB’s Piero Cipollone

Share:
Back

Market News

27.06.2025
18:47

Daily summary: S&P 500 Hits New All-Time High, Euro Extends Rally (27.06.2025)

Wall Street heads into the weekend with a strong dose of optimism following Donald Trump's comments expressing his desire to finalize trade agreements...

 17:41

Three markets to watch next week (27.06.2025)

Financial markets are heading into the second half of the year after a few very turbulent months. While June was quiet in terms of trade negotiations between...

 17:10

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks down on OPEC output increase 🛢️

OPEC+ is considering another significant increase in oil production, according to the latest media reports released just minutes ago. Oil futures briefly...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits