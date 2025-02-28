Economic Calendar: US PCE Inflation, German CPI, French GDP In Focus

Today's economic releases will be closely watched as markets navigate escalating US-China trade tensions and the global market selloff. With Asian stocks plummeting and technology shares under pressure following Nvidia's decline, investors will focus on the crucial PCE inflation report that could influence Fed rate cut expectations. European economic data including French and German figures will provide insight into the region's economic health, while UK housing data came in higher than expected. Central bank commentary may offer additional guidance amid the volatile trading environment.
Key Events (All times GMT)
07:00 - UK Housing Data
- UK Nationwide HPI (YoY) (Feb): 3.9% actual vs 3.4% expected vs 4.1% prior
- UK Nationwide HPI (MoM) (Feb): 0.4% actual vs 0.2% expected vs 0.1% prior
07:00 - German Retail Sales
- German Retail Sales (MoM) (Jan): 3.5% actual vs 0.4% expected vs -1.6% prior
07:45 - French Economic Indicators
- French Consumer Spending (MoM) (Jan): -0.6% expected vs 0.7% prior
- French GDP (QoQ) (Q4): -0.1% expected vs 0.4% prior
- French GDP (YoY) (Q4): 0.7% expected vs 1.2% prior
- French CPI (MoM) (Feb): 0.5% expected vs 0.2% prior
- French HICP (MoM) (Feb): 0.3% expected vs -0.2% prior
08:00 - Swiss Economic Indicators
- Swiss KOF Leading Indicators (Feb): 101.9 expected vs 101.6 prior
08:55 - German Labor Market
- German Unemployment Change (Feb): 14K expected vs 11K prior
- German Unemployment Rate (Feb): 6.2% expected vs 6.2% prior
13:00 - German Inflation
- German CPI (MoM) (Feb): 0.4% expected vs -0.2% prior
- German CPI (YoY) (Feb): 2.3% expected vs 2.3% prior
13:30 - Canadian GDP
- Canadian GDP (QoQ) (Q4): 1.9% annualized expected vs 1.0% prior
- Canadian GDP (MoM) (Dec): 0.2% expected vs -0.2% prior
13:30 - US PCE Inflation
- US Core PCE Price Index (MoM) (Jan): 0.3% expected vs 0.2% prior
- US Core PCE Price Index (YoY) (Jan): 2.6% expected vs 2.8% prior
- US PCE Price Index (MoM) (Jan): 0.3% expected vs 0.3% prior
- US PCE Price Index (YoY) (Jan): 2.5% expected vs 2.6% prior
- US Personal Spending (MoM) (Jan): 0.2% expected vs 0.7% prior
- US Goods Trade Balance (Jan): -$116.90B expected vs -$122.01B prior
14:45 - US Chicago PMI
- US Chicago PMI (Feb): 40.5 expected vs 39.5 prior
15:30 - US GDP Forecast
- US Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q1): 2.3% expected vs 2.3% prior
18:00 - US Energy Sector
- US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 488
- US Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 592
20:30 - CFTC Positions Data
- CFTC Currency Speculative Net Positions (GBP, AUD, EUR, BRL)
- CFTC Commodity Speculative Net Positions (Crude Oil, Gold)
- CFTC Index Speculative Net Positions (Nasdaq 100, S&P 500)
Central Bank Speakers
07:00 - Bank of England
- MPC Member Ramsden Speaks