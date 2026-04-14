Economic calendar: US PPI report and central bankers speeches in focus

Today’s economic calendar will focus on US data - in particular the secondary, but still relevant for assessing economic conditions, NFIB small business sentiment index, as well as the PPI data release scheduled for the afternoon. In addition, investors will pay close attention to comments from central bankers from both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Their remarks may provide further insight into the balance of risks between inflation and economic activity.
Economic calendar
Macroeconomic data
- 11:00 PM GMT, US – NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – forecast: 98.80; previous: 97.9
- 1:15 PM GMT, US – ADP Employment Change (weekly) – forecast: 26K; previous: n/a
- 1:30 PM GMT, US – PPI inflation YoY – forecast: 3.4%; previous: 4.6%
- 1:30 PM GMT, US – PPI inflation MoM – forecast: 0.7%; previous: 1.1%
- 1:30 PM GMT, US – Core PPI YoY – forecast: 3.9%; previous: 4.1%
- 1:30 PM GMT, US – Core PPI MoM – forecast: 0.5%; previous: 0.4%
- 1:55 PM GMT, US – Redbook Index YoY – forecast: n/a; previous: 7.6%
- 2:00 PM GMT, Global (IMF) – World Economic Outlook – forecast: n/a; previous: n/a
- 3:00 PM GMT, Middle East – Israel–Lebanon talks begin – no forecast or previous data
- 3:15 PM GMT, Global (IMF) – Global Financial Stability Report – forecast: n/a; previous: n/a
- 3:30 PM GMT, Global (IMF) – Financial Stability Conference – no forecast or previous data
Central bank speakers
- 3:00 PM GMT, ECB – Makhlouf speaks
- 3:00 PM GMT, ECB – Lane speaks
- 3:00 PM GMT, BoE – Greene speaks
- 5:15 PM GMT, Fed – Goolsbee speaks
- 5:45 PM GMT, Fed – Barr speaks
- 6:00 PM GMT, Fed – Paulson, Collins, Barkin and Barr speak
- 10:00 PM GMT, ECB – Lagarde speaks
EURUSD chart (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Chart of the day: Bitcoin surges to $75k level as US dollar weakens 📈(14.04.2026)
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