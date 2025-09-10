Economic calendar: US producer inflation and EIA report (10.09.2025)

On Wednesday, sentiment in Europe is being shaken by the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones and further French political turmoil after Emmanuel Macron appointed a new prime minister. For markets, however, geopolitical issues currently have limited significance, with attention increasingly shifting toward U.S. monetary policy.
The macroeconomic release calendar will be dominated mainly by data from the United States, while the lack of major publications in Europe should highlight the weight and tension ahead of U.S. producer price inflation data. The previous PPI print came in significantly above expectations, ending a run of soft data and complacency regarding the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs on inflation. We will also receive the EIA report on energy commodities.
Today’s economic calendar:
13:00 BST, Germany – Speech by Buch, Vice President of the German Bundesbank
13:30 BST, United States – August producer inflation data:
PPI index: forecast 3.3% y/y; previous 3.3% y/y
PPI index: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous 0.9% m/m
PPI ex. food/energy/transport: previous 2.8% y/y
PPI ex. food/energy/transport: previous 0.6% m/m
Core PPI: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous 0.9% m/m
Core PPI: forecast 3.5% y/y; previous 3.7% y/y
15:30 BST, United States – EIA report:
Crude oil inventories: forecast -1.900M; previous 2.415M
Gasoline inventories: previous -3.795M
Weekly refinery utilization rates – EIA (w/w): previous -0.3%
Heating oil inventories: previous 0.557M
Gasoline production: previous -0.109M
Distillate fuel oil stocks – EIA: previous 1.681M
Distillate fuel oil production: previous 0.036M
Cushing crude oil inventories: previous 1.590M
Crude oil imports: previous 0.434M
Refinery crude throughput – EIA (w/w): previous -0.011M
18:00 BST, United States – 10-year Treasury auction: previous 4.255%
18:00 BST, United States – GDP data:
Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): forecast 3.0%; previous 3.0%
