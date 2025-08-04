Economic/corporate calendar: Swiss inflation/US orders; Berkshire Hathaway and Palantir Technologies earnings (04.08.2025)

Futures Gain Before the Opening of the European Cash Session

Investors' Attention Will Turn to Swiss CPI Data and US Durable Goods Orders

The start of Monday's trading session promises to be relatively quiet. Futures contracts in Europe and the US are gaining value after significant declines on Friday. The EU50 contract is currently up 0.45%, and the US500 is up 0.38%. Today's macro calendar will focus on Swiss CPI data and US durable goods orders.

Investors will also be paying attention to numerous quarterly earnings releases. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported its results this Saturday, and today's earnings will include MercadoLibre Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., and Hims & Hers Health Inc.

Detailed macro and company calendar (source: xStation, author's own analysis):