Economic/corporate calendar: Swiss inflation/US orders; Berkshire Hathaway and Palantir Technologies earnings (04.08.2025)

7:26 AM 4 August 2025
  • Futures Gain Before the Opening of the European Cash Session
  • Investors' Attention Will Turn to Swiss CPI Data and US Durable Goods Orders

The start of Monday's trading session promises to be relatively quiet. Futures contracts in Europe and the US are gaining value after significant declines on Friday. The EU50 contract is currently up 0.45%, and the US500 is up 0.38%. Today's macro calendar will focus on Swiss CPI data and US durable goods orders.

Investors will also be paying attention to numerous quarterly earnings releases. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported its results this Saturday, and today's earnings will include MercadoLibre Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., and Hims & Hers Health Inc.

Detailed macro and company calendar (source: xStation, author's own analysis):

 

 

 

04.08.2025
09:52

Chart of the day: AUDJPY (04.08.2025)

The Melbourne Institute's July 2025 inflation index rose 0.9% month-on-month, the strongest increase since December 2023. This sharp rebound, following...

 07:33

BREAKING: USDCHF ticks up after Swiss CPI reading

Switzerland CPI (Y/Y) Jul: 0.2% (est 0.1%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (M/M): 0.0% (est -0.2%; prev 0.2%) - CPI Core (Y/Y): 0.8% (est 0.6%; prev 0.6%) Inflation...

 06:42

Morning Wrap (04.08.2025)

Monday's session on stock markets looks relatively quiet. Futures contracts in Europe and the US are gaining value after significant declines on...
