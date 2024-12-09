Eurozone Sentix well below estimates; Swiss consumer confidence slightly higher 📊

Today, macro readings from Europe came in weaker than expected, as Sentix business sentiments fell unexpectedly to -17.5, signalling contraction among investors, observing European markets and its perspectives.
- Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence: -17.5 vs -12.3 exp. and -12.5 previously
- However, Swiss consumer confidence came in higher at 49.4 vs 47.4 and 47.5 previously
EURCHF gains 0.2% today, rebounding from multi-year lows zone despite weaker than expected Sentix index.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5