Read more
7:45 AM · 10 March 2026

EURUSD gains 0.2% on unexpectedly bigger trade surplus in Germany 🇩🇪 📈

-
-
Open account Download free app

EURUSD gained nearly 0.2% following trade data from Germany, which unexpectedly increased its trade surplus despite overall slowing in both imports and exports.

In January 2026, German adjusted exports fell 2.3% to 130.5 billion euros, while imports dropped 5.9% to 109.2 billion euros month-on-month. Despite these monthly declines, the trade surplus widened significantly to 21.2 billion euros, up from 17.4 billion in December 2025, bucking forecasted drop to 15.2 billion euros.

While trade with the EU weakened, with exports falling 4.8%, shipments to non-EU nations rose 1.0%. This growth was primarily fueled by an 11.7% surge in exports to the United States. In contrast, trade with China and Russia slowed, as exports to China decreased 13.2% and imports from Russia plunged 20.0%.

 

Despite weakness in early Asian trading, the EURUSD bounced back from the EMA100 (dark purple) and returned above the 1,162 mark, currently at its highest since March 4th. Source: xStation5

12 March 2026, 10:27 AM

Chart of the Day: EURUSD – Why is the Euro Losing to the Dollar?
12 March 2026, 10:23 AM

Cattle futures fall amid JBS plant strike, rising corn and Middle East 📌
12 March 2026, 7:24 AM

Economic Calendar: U.S. Unemployment Claims in spotlight (12.03.2025)
12 March 2026, 6:55 AM

Morning Wrap: Conflict Escalation Pushes Oil to $100 (12.03.2025)
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits