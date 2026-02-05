Read more
7:18 AM · 5 February 2026

EURUSD reclaims 1.18 on excellent German manufacturing data 🇩🇪 📈

-
-
Open account Download free app

07:00 GMT, Germany, manufacturing orders in December 2025:

  • Actual: 7.8% m/m

  • Forecast: -1.8% m/m

  • Previous: 5.7% m/m (upward revision from 5.6%)

 

German manufacturing recorded an impressive 7.8% m/m increase in orders in December 2025. The result was primarily driven by large-scale orders in the fabricated metal products sector (+30.2%) and the machinery sector (+11.5%). Domestic demand rose by 10.7%, outperforming foreign orders, indicating a strong internal recovery in the fourth quarter (the last three readings were positive and above expectations).

Despite the general optimism, the automotive sector recorded a decline of 6.3%. Real turnover in manufacturing also decreased by 1.4%, suggesting that the record inflow of orders has not yet translated into current sales.

EURUSD is gaining approximately 0.1% following the data release, returning above the psychological level of 1.18.

Source: xStation5

6 February 2026, 6:59 PM

Daily Summary: Euphoria on Wall Street; SILVER rebounds 10% 📱
6 February 2026, 5:22 PM

Three markets to watch next week (09.02.2026)
6 February 2026, 3:24 PM

US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%
6 February 2026, 2:51 PM

Geopolitical Briefing (06.02.2026): Is Iran Still a Risk Factor?
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits