Existing home sales in the US disappoint

3:06 PM 23 July 2025

Existing Home Sales Jun: 3.93M (est 4.00M; prev 4.03M; prev 4.04M)

- Existing Home Sales (M/M): -2.7% (est -0.7%; prev 0.8%; prev R 1.0%)

- Median Home Price For Existing Homes (USD): 435.3K or +2.0% From Jun 2024 (prev 422.8K or +1.3%)

The EURUSD pair rebounds after the publication of Home Sales data. US existing home sales dip back near 15 year low in June as prices hit record high.

 

Source: xStation

