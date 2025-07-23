Existing home sales in the US disappoint

Existing Home Sales Jun: 3.93M (est 4.00M; prev 4.03M; prev 4.04M)
- Existing Home Sales (M/M): -2.7% (est -0.7%; prev 0.8%; prev R 1.0%)
- Median Home Price For Existing Homes (USD): 435.3K or +2.0% From Jun 2024 (prev 422.8K or +1.3%)
The EURUSD pair rebounds after the publication of Home Sales data. US existing home sales dip back near 15 year low in June as prices hit record high.
Source: xStation