Fed Goolsbee warns on the stagflation risk in the US 📊

Statements from Austan Goolsbee of the Chicago Federal Reserve point to growing concerns within the Fed about a potential return of inflationary pressures, particularly in the context of rising oil prices.

According to him, the current situation resembles a classic stagflationary shock, combining higher energy costs with the risk of economic slowdown. Especially concerning is the possibility of a stagflationary recession, which Goolsbee describes as the worst-case scenario. Rising fuel prices, particularly toward $5 per gallon, could further disrupt supply chains and translate into broad cost pressures across the economy.

Goolsbee emphasizes that inflation could “come roaring back” if current supply-side factors persist. He also notes that the key risk lies in the accumulation of price shocks—both new ones stemming from the energy market and earlier ones linked, among others, to trade policy.

From a monetary policy perspective, Goolsbee’s message is clearly cautious and points to high uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy. He stresses that the Fed is in an uncomfortable position, without clear historical guidance on the optimal response. The labor market remains stable, but does not provide strong support for growth, while low hiring and low firing rates increase uncertainty about future activity.

At the same time, there is growing concern that persistent inflation may become entrenched in the economy, making it harder to control in the future. Goolsbee also highlights the importance of Fed independence, emphasizing that the institution should not be guided by market expectations or political pressure. Overall, his remarks fit into a broader narrative of increased sensitivity of the U.S. economy to supply-side shocks and limited room for quick and decisive monetary policy actions.

Given the risk of stagflation, prospects for an increase in the U.S. dollar index appear possible—but not certain. The trajectory may depend on the resilience (or lack thereof) of other global economies, as well as on how willing U.S. consumers are to absorb higher prices without significantly reducing consumption. If such a scenario gradually materializes and the economy once again proves resilient, the index could sustainably move back above 100.

Source: xStation5