Fed Williams remarks on inflation and US economy 🗽

John Williams from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York remarks on US economy, inflation and interest rates.

Treasury and funding markets have performed very well.

The standing repo facility is ready to manage liquidity issues if needed.

There is still a very high level of reserves in the financial system.

Interest rates will eventually be lower than current levels.

No abnormal moves are seen in the bond market.

The bond market is currently focused on economic fundamentals.

The bond market appears relatively calm.

The Fed must keep the economy on track and allow tariffs to pass through.

Tariff impacts are expected to play out into the middle of next year.

Base case: tariffs will remain in place, though other scenarios are considered.

Tariffs are likely to add 1%–1.5% to inflation this year.

So far, tariffs don’t appear to be creating long-term inflation pressures.

Clear signs that tariffs are influencing prices and consumer buying patterns.

Core goods inflation has shifted higher due to tariffs.

Other indicators show that the services economy is normalizing.

The overall trend in services inflation has been favorable.

Concern that the job market could cool more than desirable.

Downside risks to employment have clearly increased.

Balance has shifted more toward the Fed’s employment mandate.

4.2% unemployment rate is relatively low, but risks to the labor market are rising.

Job market turnover has cooled significantly.

The labor market has been challenged by changes in immigrant labor supply.

Labor market is still in a reasonably good place overall.

Gradual cooling in the job market is expected.

Labor market is moving back toward pre-pandemic trends.

Labor market is currently in balance.

Consumers look a little shaky in soft survey data, but hard data does not show major weakness.

Technology investment has been very strong.

The supply side of the economy is shifting significantly.

Monitoring data closely for possible contraction in banking reserves.

Always watching broader data trends, not just individual reports.

Inflation is expected to return to the Fed’s 2% target by 2027.