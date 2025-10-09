Read more
12:53 PM · 9 October 2025

Ferrari disappoints investors as shares drop 16%

Key takeaways
Ferrari
Stocks
RACE.IT, Ferrari NV
-
-
Key takeaways

  • The company lowers its electric vehicle sales forecast from 40% to 20%

  • Delays affecting the second EV model

Ferrari has unveiled its first fully electric car, set to hit the market in 2026. The new model, designed in collaboration with Jony Ive, will be larger than traditional Ferrari sports cars, although it will not be an SUV. The vehicle’s price is expected to start at $535,000.

Due to low demand for luxury electric cars and technological challenges related to batteries, the company has lowered its forecast for the share of electric vehicles in sales by 2030 from 40% to 20%. The second electric model will be introduced no earlier than 2028. Production of the electric car will take place in a new factory in Maranello, which will allow simultaneous manufacturing of combustion engine, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

At the same time, Ferrari presented its strategy for 2030, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions and investing in sustainability, production digitalization, and vehicle personalization. Following the announcement, the company’s stock price experienced a significant drop, falling as much as 16%, mainly due to lower-than-expected electric vehicle sales forecasts.

 
 

Source: xStation5

10 October 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
10 October 2025, 6:42 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)
10 October 2025, 6:03 PM

U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
10 October 2025, 5:51 PM

Applied Digital accelerates growth. Shares rise by nearly 20%.

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits