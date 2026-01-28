Read more
7:31 PM · 28 January 2026

FOMC Press Conference (LIVE) 🚨

28.01.2026 - Powell (FOMC): 

  • Unemployment rate remains stable and inflation remains elevated
  • Current rate appropriate for maintaining dual-mandate of low-inflation and labour market preservation
  • Labor demand has clearly softened
  • Housing market condition is "weak" 
  • Inflation was boosted by tariffs 
  • Disinflation lead by services sector 
  • FED is well positioned to time and evaluate it current standing
  • Long-term inflation expectations in alignment with FED targets 
  • Distortions from "Shutdown" are fading 
  • Economic activity prospects has improved recently, which is expected to support labor market 
  • "Policy may be loosely neutral or somewhat restrictive" 
  • "We've Done a lot of the process of normalizing policy" 
  • "Most of the inflationary pressure in economy is effect of tariffs and thats good things" 
  • There is tension between inflation and unemployment, but "down-side risk has diminished", "Healthy development" 
  • Jerome Powell has refused comment on the movements of the dollar, as well as an political involvement of the FED 

 

 

 

 

