FOMC Press Conference (LIVE) 🚨

28.01.2026 - Powell (FOMC):
- Unemployment rate remains stable and inflation remains elevated
- Current rate appropriate for maintaining dual-mandate of low-inflation and labour market preservation
- Labor demand has clearly softened
- Housing market condition is "weak"
- Inflation was boosted by tariffs
- Disinflation lead by services sector
- FED is well positioned to time and evaluate it current standing
- Long-term inflation expectations in alignment with FED targets
- Distortions from "Shutdown" are fading
- Economic activity prospects has improved recently, which is expected to support labor market
- "Policy may be loosely neutral or somewhat restrictive"
- "We've Done a lot of the process of normalizing policy"
- "Most of the inflationary pressure in economy is effect of tariffs and thats good things"
- There is tension between inflation and unemployment, but "down-side risk has diminished", "Healthy development"
- Jerome Powell has refused comment on the movements of the dollar, as well as an political involvement of the FED
