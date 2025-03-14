German government coalition reaches agreement with Greens on debt/defense bill; BUND10Y slides lower 📉

The German CDU and SPD have agreed on a solution with the Greens regarding the financial package, Handelsblatt and Greens' correspondent reported. Parties are rushing to secure a supermajority in parliament to approve sweeping constitutional amendments that would release defence spending from debt restrictions and set up a €500 billion fund for infrastructure investment (including €100 billion for the existing climate and transformation fund). At the moment, Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) is extending its upward momentum, while the BUND10Y slides lower.