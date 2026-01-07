German industrial conglomerate to sell off troubled unit in India ❓Shares gain 5% 📈

German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.DE), known for its steel production, automotive parts, and industrial technology, is gaining nearly 5% on the stock market today following reports that it may finally be close to a landmark sale of its troubled steel unit. According to Reuters, Thyssenkrupp is considering gradually transferring control of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe to the Indian group Jindal Steel International, first with a 60% stake and then the rest in subsequent stages. Such a transaction model could finally resolve the complications that have been ongoing for years related to approximately €2.5 billion in pension liabilities, which effectively blocked earlier attempts to sell. In the eyes of investors, this is a sign that succession may be more realistic than ever. For Jindal Steel, this would be a bold move towards the European market following its recent acquisition of the Czech company Vitkovice Steel.

An additional boost to sentiment surrounding the group comes from Deutsche Bank's fresh recommendations regarding the group's subsidiary, Thyssenkrupp Nucera (NCH2.DE). Analysts raised their rating from "hold" to "buy," indicating that the company's activity is approaching a market trough and that current price levels may offer an attractive entry point. Although the target price was lowered from €12 to €11, analyst Michael Kuhn emphasized that Nucera maintains solid fundamentals and is preparing for a new growth cycle in the green energy sector.

On the wave of this information, Thyssenkrupp shares are gaining today, as the market is beginning to believe that the company is indeed approaching a point where its biggest problems will be behind it. A reduced focus on steel and a greater emphasis on high-margin segments, from industrial technology to green hydrogen, could strengthen the financial position of this well-known German industrial brand.

The company's shares have broken above the 50- and 100-day exponential moving averages, which may mean that the stock has returned to its long-term upward trend. However, it is worth remembering that recent sessions have been more volatile for the company, which may increase price fluctuations (RSI for the 14-day average close to 70 points). Source: xStation