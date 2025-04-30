Read more
XTB Online Trading

Gold down 1.3% ahead of ADP 🔔🔎

11:33 AM 30 April 2025

The precious metal is testing technical support ahead of the US labor market report 📈

The ADP employment report will be released today at 1:15 PM BST. Market consensus points to a slight decline in private sector employment in April to 115,000 compared to 155,000 last month.

Last month’s readings turned out to be strong, as confirmed by ADP’s Chief Economist, Nela Richardson. The solid March figure eased concerns about an economic slowdown in the U.S. despite tariff-related uncertainties. In contrast, the weaker February readings (77,000 revised to 84,000) remain somewhat at odds with March data, reflecting the impact of Trump’s chaotic trade policy on stable private-sector hiring.

Under current macroeconomic conditions, labor market data has taken somewhat of a back seat, with capital markets reacting more to further trade restriction decisions and any successes in negotiations. Nevertheless, labor market data is still worth monitoring, and any deviations from stable readings could once again draw investor attention.

Gold (D1 interval)

Gold is down 1.3% in today’s session and is trading at the lower limits of the consolidation zone, which has kept the metal’s price in a stable downward trend. A break below this zone could theoretically lead to absorption of demand activated in recent days within this area and push gold prices lower toward the 50-day EMA. However, if this zone holds, the chances of a potential rebound toward historical highs increase.

Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

02.05.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Market euphoria, US100 returns above 20,000 points 📈

Wall Street ends the week with strong gains after solid NFP data and news of potential trade talks between China and the USA (S&P 500: +1.4%,...

 17:21

Indices extend gains after Beijing’s potential offer to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl 💰📄

Beijing is considering offering cooperation on controlling fentanyl-related chemicals as a way to ease tensions with the U.S. and restart trade talks,...

 15:17

US Open: Strong labor market supports equities performance 📈

Indices on Wall Street are opening on an enthusiastic note, recording gains of 1.30–1.60%. This time, the upward impulse came from strong labor market...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits