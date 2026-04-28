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12:15 PM · 28 April 2026

📉Gold drops 1.5% as rising oil pressures precious metals

A nearly 3% increase in oil futures today is putting pressure on precious metals prices and supporting ongoing profit-taking after the recent rebound in the metals market. Yields on U.S. Treasuries are rising today by more than 2 basis points for both 10-year and 5-year bonds. The U.S. dollar index has had a “strong” run, rebounding from 98 to 98.55 over the past several hours.

GOLD, SILVER, OIL charts (H1)

Gold has pulled back from nearly $4,900 to $4,600 per ounce, and it appears that if this trend continues, levels around $4,300–$4,400 per ounce cannot be ruled out.

Source: xStation5

Silver has declined by 12% from its local highs and is hovering near $73 per ounce - about 40% below the $120 per ounce seen at the turn of January and February.

Source: xStation5

Oil prices have dropped from around $112 to approximately $103.7 per barrel, following a strong rebound from about $83 per barrel. The 71.8 Fibonacci level now appears to be acting as a significant resistance.

Source: xStation5

28 April 2026, 11:20 AM

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28 April 2026, 7:02 AM

Morning wrap 📈 Oil at the highest level since 7 April, Wall Street uncertain ahead of the Fed
Commodities
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