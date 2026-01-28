Read more
10:21 AM · 28 January 2026

Gold surges 2% testing $5300 level amid weakening US dollar 📈

-
-
Open account Download free app

Gold is up nearly 2% today and is testing levels close to USD 5,300 per ounce, lifting sentiment across the broader metals market as well as shares of mining companies such as Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold, and AngloGold Ashanti. The US Dollar is weakening ahead of the Fed meeting today, scheduled at 6 PM GMT and Fed chair Powell speech at 6:30 PM GMT. 

Gold (D1 interval)

Looking at the GOLD chart on a daily interval, the RSI indicator has climbed to around 88, suggesting extreme overbought conditions. A sharp correction began from a similar level in October; back then, gold also reached an RSI reading of 90.

Source: xStation5

Data show that over the past 26 years, gold has not recorded stronger 20-session gains than the rally currently underway.

Source: XTB Research, xStation5

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

29 January 2026, 6:48 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street and precious metals try to rebound 📈Microsoft down 12%
29 January 2026, 6:21 PM

🚨Bitcoin slides 5% testing local lows near $84k level
29 January 2026, 6:03 PM

Oil gains 3% approaching 70 USD level amid US-Iran tensions 📈
29 January 2026, 3:44 PM

NATGAS drops amid EIA inventories report 📉

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits