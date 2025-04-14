Read more
Goldman Sachs shares gain 2.5% after quarterly results 🏛️

12:47 PM 14 April 2025

Goldman Sachs (GS.US) shares are gaining nearly 2.5% after the financial institution published its results for the first quarter of 2025. The GS board also approved a share buyback program worth up to $40 billion.

The company's Q1 results:

  • Revenue: $15.06 billion (+6% y/y, exceeding expectations of $14.76 billion)
  • Earnings per share: $14.12 (vs. $11.58 y/y)
  • FICC turnover: $4.40 billion (exceeding expectations of $4.47 billion)
  • Equity turnover: $4.19 billion (exceeding expectations of $3.8 billion)
  • Global Banking & Markets: $10.71 billion (+10% y/y, exceeding expectations of $10.42 billion)
  • Investment banking: $1.92 billion (-8.1% y/y, exceeding expectations of $2.03 billion)
  • Consulting: $792 million (-22% YoY, beating expectations at $910m)
  • Net interest income: $2.90bn (beating expectations at $2.28bn)
  • Deposits: $471bn (+8.8% QoQ)
  • Credit loss provision: $287mn (below expectations at $410m)
  • Operating expenses: $9.13bn (+5.4% YoY, in line with expectations)
  • ROE: 16.9% (beating expectations at 14.9%)
  • ROTE: 18% (beating expectations at 16.1%)
  • CET1 ratio: 14.8% (slightly beating expectations at 15%)
  • Book value/share: $344.20 (up from $321.10 y/y)
  • Efficiency ratio: 60.6% (better than expected at 61.6%)
  • Assets under management: $3.17 trillion (+11% y/y, exceeding expectations at $3.15 billion)
  • Net inflows: $24 billion (vs. $15 billion in outflows y/y, exceeding expectations at $34 billion)
  • Loans: $210 billion (beating expectations at $197.6 billion)

 

Source: xStation

