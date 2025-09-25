H&M shares surge7% after strong earnings beat 📈

Shares of a Swedish H&M (HMB.SE) jumped 7 today, reaching their highest level in 11 months, as investors welcomed proof of progress in H&M’s strategy
Operating profit surged 40% YoY to 4.91B SEK ($523M), well above the LSEG consensus of 3.68B SEK.
The earnings beat signals that CEO Daniel Erver’s turnaround plan is gaining traction after two weak quarters.
Trendier collections and celebrity-led marketing (Charli XCX, Tyla) are repositioning H&M against fast-fashion competitors Shein and Zara.
The company reintroduced a high-profile catwalk show at London Fashion Week — its first since 2018 — underlining a push for brand relevancy.
Inventory fell 9% YoY, reflecting better product mix and in-season full-price sales.
Sales declined slightly to 57B SEK, but still beat estimates (56.8B SEK).
Cost controls and tighter pricing discipline lifted profitability.
Still U.S. tariffs and weakening consumer sentiment pose risks to Q4 margins. H&M plans a “prudent pricing approach” — raising prices selectively while protecting entry-level basics and kids’ ranges to defend market share. Black Friday timing (a day earlier this year) may trigger higher markdowns in Q4. H&M’s momentum into the holiday season will be the key test of durability fo the company strategy, and the U.S. (13% of group sales) remains the critical swing factor given trade policy headwinds.
Source: xStation5