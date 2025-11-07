Hensoldt Rises Thanks to Record Backlog and Growth Plans!

Investment plans in production and new sensor technologies prepare the company for increased operational scale and could serve as a catalyst for further growth.

Strong market positioning in radars, sensors, and optronics, segments supported by the German government and the EU, gives the company a competitive advantage.

The record backlog of €7.1 billion gives Hensoldt strong revenue visibility for the coming years and confirms its ability to execute long-term contracts in the defense and technology sectors.

Hensoldt shares are rising following the publication of results for the first nine months of 2025, in which the company revealed a record order backlog and confirmed its strong position in the defense and technology sectors. The record backlog of €7.1 billion provides solid revenue visibility for the coming years and demonstrates that Hensoldt is capable of securing and executing long-term contracts in a demanding technology segment. At the same time, revenue growth and EBITDA margin indicate that the company not only wins orders but also executes them efficiently, translating into profitability and cost control.

Key Financial Data

Revenue: €1.54 billion

Adjusted EBITDA: €211 million (margin approximately 13.7%)

New orders: €2.02 billion (+8.7% y/y)

Backlog (order portfolio): €7.1 billion – highest in company history

Book-to-bill: 1.6–1.9×

Planned investments: approximately €1 billion in production expansion and new sensor technologies

The record backlog gives Hensoldt strong revenue visibility for the coming years, which is particularly important in the defense sector where contracts are long-term and production cycles are complex. Revenue growth and EBITDA margin improvement reflect effective project execution and the company’s solid operational condition.

Hensoldt is well-positioned in the defense and technology sectors, operating in the areas of radars, sensors, and optronics, segments supported by the German government and the European Union. Planned investments in production and technology development prepare the company for increased operational scale, which could act as a catalyst for further growth. The market’s positive reception of the results is visible in the rapid share price increase, underlining investor confidence in the company’s ongoing development.

At the same time, certain risks must be considered. Although margins are improving, short-term operational results may face pressures. In the first half of 2025, the margin in the Sensors segment declined. A high backlog does not guarantee automatic conversion into revenue, as contract execution depends on operational factors and the supply chain. The company remains sensitive to national defense budgets as well as global macroeconomic factors such as currency fluctuations, raw material costs, and logistics. Increasing market demands mean that Hensoldt must not only win contracts but also demonstrate their execution and profitability in an increasingly challenging environment.

Source: xStation5