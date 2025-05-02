Read more
XTB Online Trading

Indices extend gains after Beijing’s potential offer to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl 💰📄

5:21 PM 2 May 2025

Beijing is considering offering cooperation on controlling fentanyl-related chemicals as a way to ease tensions with the U.S. and restart trade talks, addressing one of the Trump administration’s key complaints. Chinese officials are exploring what actions the U.S. expects regarding the chemical precursors used in fentanyl production, which are often shipped from China to Mexico and then smuggled into the U.S. This move could signal a diplomatic opening amid ongoing trade and political disputes.

 

Share:
Back

Market News

05.05.2025
08:55

Chart of the day: AUDUSD (05.05.2025)

The Australian dollar extends its gains from the end of last week by 0.5%, remaining the strongest among G10 currencies, despite the recent stabilization...

 08:55

Trump expects first deals to be signed within the next 3 weeks 📄🖋️

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that new trade agreements could be revealed within one to three weeks. The U.S. is currently holding talks...

 07:47

Economic calendar: services ISM in the shadow of trade talks (05.05.2025)

Due to a public holiday across most Asian markets and in the United Kingdom, today’s trading session is expected to be marked by low volatility....
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits