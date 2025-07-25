Read more

Intel after Q2 2025: margin decline, large layoffs and strategy change in the shadow of the AI market 💡

12:39 PM 25 July 2025

Intel (INTC.US) shares fell after its quarterly results, primarily due to the announcement of mass layoffs (15% of total employment, approximately 15,000–24,000 people), the cancellation of billions of dollars in investments in new factories (Germany, Poland, Costa Rica, delays in Ohio), and harsh criticism of the previous CEO's costly strategy. Investors interpreted these actions as a signal of a shift from ambitious technological development to drastic cost savings and defensive restructuring, at the expense of future growth. Furthermore, low profitability disappointed – the gross margin fell below expectations, and the company recorded a higher-than-expected net loss. The market fears that Intel is abandoning its grand ambitions in favor of fundamental survival in the fight against competitors such as Nvidia, AMD, and TSMC.

Results and forecasts (compared to consensus):

  • Revenue: $12.86 billion (expected $11.88 billion) – better than expected.

  • Net loss: $2.9 billion, loss per share 10c (forecast: profit 1c) – much worse than expected.

  • Gross margin: 29.7% (forecast: 36.6%) – significantly below consensus.

  • Segment revenue: Client ($7.87 billion vs. $7.29 billion forecast), Data Center & AI ($3.94 billion vs. $3.73 billion forecast), Foundry ($4.42 billion vs. $4.39 billion forecast).

  • Q3 estimates: revenue $12.6-13.6 billion (forecast: $12.64 billion), EPS 0c (forecast: 4c).

  • FY Capex: $18 billion (forecast: $18.13 billion).

  • Restructuring costs: $1.9 billion.

The reason for the share price decline is a combination of disappointing earnings, very low margins, the threat of losing its technological position, and apparent significant cost cuts suggesting concerns about the company's future.

The company's shares are losing nearly 8% before the market open, falling below their 50- and 100-day exponential moving averages and returning to a long-term downtrend.

 

Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

01.08.2025
18:45

Daily summary: Wall Street and dollar sell off on weak macro data (01.08.2025)

August begins with the topic of tariffs and disappointing macroeconomic data from the U.S., which are pushing American indices down from their recent...

 18:01

Three markets to watch next week (01.08.2025)

The final days of July brought increased volatility in the markets, driven on one hand by the hawkish stance of the Fed, and on the other by strong earnings...

 15:59

US OPEN: Tariffs and weak NFP ignite broad selloff (01.08.2025)

Wall Street takes a big step back on Friday as both tariffs effective date and jobs data continue to spoil the mood. Russell 2000 dips the most (US2000:...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits