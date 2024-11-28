Italian consumer confidence lower than expected; slightly upbeat in business sentiments 📊EURUSD loses 0.3%

EURUSD loses 0.3% ahead of German CPI reading scheduled on 1 PM GMT. ITA40 gains today more than 0.6% and is one of the stronger performer across the European indices; the most rising, major Italian stocks today are Nexi, Leonardo, Iveco Group and Stellantis.

Italian consumer confidence: 96.6 vs 97.4 exp. and 97.4 previously

Italian business sentiments: 86.5 vs 85 and 85.8 previously

ITA40 gains today, trying to bounce above EMA200 (the red line); still almost 5% below this year highs.

Source: xStation5