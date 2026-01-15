Read more
1:38 PM · 15 January 2026

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs: Giants after earnings

-
-
Open account Download free app
-
-
Open account Download free app

Two leaders in investment banking released their earnings today before the U.S. market session opened. In pre-market trading, Goldman Sachs' stock is slowly sliding down by about 1.5%, while Morgan Stanley initially rises over 1% but loses gains over time.

Morgan Stanley

The company exceeded investor expectations both in terms of EPS (2.68 vs expected 2.41) and revenues at 17.9 billion dollars compared to the expected 17.7 billion dollars. Net income amounted to 4.4 billion dollars.
This indicates an increase in revenues compared to previous quarters and a slight decrease in profit. The trading and capital management segments performed the best. The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1 per share (unchanged from the last two payments).

MS.US (D1)

 

Source: xStation5

Goldman Sachs

The company boasts a significant positive surprise in terms of profits. Earnings per share were $14 compared to expectations of $11.6, a quarter-over-quarter increase of about 15%. Revenues were disappointing, amounting to 13.45 billion compared to expectations of 14.5 billion dollars, a decrease of about 10% compared to the previous quarter.
The biggest positive surprises were revenues from asset management and advisory services. Both segments registered a year-over-year growth of 25%.
What is concerning is the increase in operating costs, which rose by 18% year-over-year in Q4.
The board raised the dividend from $4 to $4.5 per share.

GS.US (D1)

 

Source: xStation5

16 January 2026, 7:14 PM

Daily summary: Banks and tech drag indices up 🏭US industry stays strong
16 January 2026, 5:06 PM

Largest in its class: What do BlackRock’s earnings say about the market?
16 January 2026, 2:57 PM

US OPEN: Bank and fund earnings support valuations.
16 January 2026, 1:02 PM

MIDDAY WRAP: Capital flows into European technology stocks 💸🔎

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits