Read more
12:44 PM · 13 January 2026

JP Morgan's Net Income Down 7% on Investment Banking Miss

-
-
Open account Download free app

JPMorgan Chase kicked off the earnings season with a mixed signal, leaving the stock flat in the premarket trading (currently at around $325). The bank capped a record 2025 with its highest-ever annual revenue of $182 billion, despite a fourth-quarter profit hit from its strategic takeover of the Apple Card portfolio. 

JPM stock has retreated to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, weighed down by pre-earnings caution and President Trump’s recent comments on credit rate caps. The decline broke through immediate support around $330—a key level coinciding with the 30-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA30). This breach suggests that a quick return to recent highs is unlikely, potentially setting the stage for a deeper bearish test of the 100-day moving average (EMA100). Source: xStation5

 

Caution despite many beats

The bank reported Q4 net income of $13 billion, down 7% from the previous year. However, excluding the $2.2 billion provision for the Apple deal, EPS of $5.23 comfortably beat Wall Street's $4.85 forecast. (total EPS: $4.63). CEO Jamie Dimon cited a "resilient" economy but warned of "sticky inflation" and geopolitical hazards. 

Shares initially rose 1% after volatility from President Trump’s proposed credit card rate caps, as the bank issued strong 2026 guidance projecting $95 billion in net interest income. Nevertheless, the overall EPS miss and premium-client-driven performance spark caution among investors, in spite of Jamie Dimon’s optimism regarding the U.S. economy, bringing stock’s premarket down to around 0.15-0.2%.

 

Top Line Results

  • Net Income: $13.03 billion, down 7% y/y.

  • EPS (Earnings Per Share): $4.63, down 4% y/y.

    • Note: EPS was $5.23 excluding significant items.

  • Adjusted Revenue: $46.77 billion vs. Estimate $46.35 billion. (BEAT)

  • Managed Net Interest Income: $25.11 billion (+7% y/y) vs. Estimate $24.99 billion. (BEAT)

 

Trading & Banking Highlights

  • Equities Sales & Trading: $2.86 billion (+40% y/y) vs. Estimate $2.7 billion. (BEAT)

  • FICC Sales & Trading: $5.38 billion (+7.5% y/y) vs. Estimate $5.27 billion. (BEAT)

  • Investment Banking Revenue: $2.55 billion (-1.9% y/y) vs. Estimate $2.65 billion. (MISS)

    • Note: Both Equity and Debt underwriting revenues missed estimates, with Equity underwriting down 16% y/y.

 

Credit & Balance Sheet

  • Provision for Credit Losses: $4.66 billion (includes Apple Card reserves) vs. Estimate $4.68 billion.

  • Net Charge-Offs: $2.51 billion vs. Estimate $2.56 billion. (BETTER THAN FEARED)

  • Assets Under Management: $4.79 trillion vs. Estimate $4.73 trillion.

15 January 2026, 7:36 AM

⏬Oil and Silver Retreat on Trump
15 January 2026, 7:21 AM

TSMC just broke the bank❗️💰 Profits surge record 35% 📈
14 January 2026, 3:23 PM

US Open: Indexes Stop on PPI, Banks in the Shadow of Data
14 January 2026, 1:55 PM

MIDDAY WRAP: Mixed sentiment in Europe, declines on U.S. indices

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits