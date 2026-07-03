🔼 JP225 gains 2%

- JP225 rallied from around 67,700 to 69,700 points between 2 PM GMT and 8:45 AM GMT, extending its strong rebound.
- A recovery in South Korean equities helped lift broader Asian markets and provided additional support for Japan's technology sector.
- Despite the rebound in Japanese equities, SoftBank ADRs (SFT.DE) are trading lower today and have now fallen nearly 30% from their recent highs.
- JP225 rallied from around 67,700 to 69,700 points between 2 PM GMT and 8:45 AM GMT, extending its strong rebound.
- A recovery in South Korean equities helped lift broader Asian markets and provided additional support for Japan's technology sector.
- Despite the rebound in Japanese equities, SoftBank ADRs (SFT.DE) are trading lower today and have now fallen nearly 30% from their recent highs.
The Japan 225 futures contract gained more than 2% today, with the continued weakness of the Japanese yen providing an additional tailwind for the country's leading exporters by improving the earnings outlook for overseas sales. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.5%, recovering part of its recent losses, with real estate, banking, and semiconductor materials companies leading the advance.
- Rohm (+14%), SUMCO (+11%), and Kioxia (+9%) were among the strongest performers, suggesting investors are returning to selected semiconductor supply chain stocks after the recent sharp correction.
- Market breadth remained exceptionally strong, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners by more than three to one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating broad-based buying rather than gains driven by only a handful of large-cap names.
- The recent 27% decline in the Nikkei Volatility Index to its lowest level in three months points to improving risk appetite and easing concerns about near-term market volatility.
- The broader macro backdrop remains moderately supportive for Japanese equities. Brent crude has recovered above $72 per barrel, the Japanese yen remains weak, and gold has gained 1.5%, reflecting a market environment where demand for defensive assets persists despite improving equity sentiment.
JP225 (H1)
The JP225 futures contract continues to trade below both the 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating that bulls still need to prove they can regain control of the trend. The key resistance is currently located around 7,000 points, and a sustained breakout above this level could open the door to a move toward 7,200 points, where previous price reactions have formed an important resistance zone.
Source: xStation 5
SoftBank (D1)
Japanese technology giant SoftBank (SFT.DE) has declined by more than 30% from its early June record highs. If the current decline stabilizes around these levels, it could resemble the 1:1 corrective pattern seen in the autumn of 2025. Key support is located near 28, where the 200-day EMA is positioned, while the main resistance lies around 35, where the 50-day EMA coincides with a significant price gap.
Source: xStation 5
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