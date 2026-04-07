Market Wrap: A Decisive Day for Iran❓U.S. and European Markets Compete for Investors ⚖️

The market is still dominated by a “price in the worst-case scenario” outlook, but the question is increasingly being raised as to whether higher oil prices will force the ECB to react more aggressively than the Fed, which would further hurt European stocks.

After the Easter break, the Stoxx 600 is trying to recover, but sentiment remains fragile: investors are mindful that European indices have lost more ground than their U.S. counterparts since the outbreak of the war, and any news from Tehran or Washington could reverse today’s gains in a matter of minutes.

Today’s trading session in Europe marks yet another day of trading “dictated” by the Middle East—markets are torn between hopes for a deal and the risk that Trump’s deadline for Iran will lead to further escalation.

At the individual company level in Europe, the financial sector is once again shining—BNP surged by over 2%, confirming that banks remain a natural hedge against a scenario of higher inflation and persistently higher interest rates.

Among precious metals, gold stands out: following its recent pullback, it has rebounded by nearly 0.6% to around $4,676 per ounce, while silver remains slightly in the red.

In the FX market, the dollar is giving up some ground following yesterday’s rally—EURUSD is up 0.15%, GBPUSD is up 0.19%, USDPLN is virtually flat, and USDJPY has barely moved.

The indices are showing consolidation rather than a panic sell-off: the DE40 is up about 0.5%, the US500 and US100 are each up 0.07–0.08%, and the Italian ITA40 is up more than 0.7%.

The tech sector is clearly lagging behind—ASML is down more than 4% in response to announcements of additional U.S. export restrictions on equipment shipments to China, which fits perfectly with Bloomberg’s narrative of “U.S. AI downgrades” and regulatory pressure on the sector.

The media sector is leading the way (with strong trading in Universal Music following a takeover bid from Pershing Square), along with banks, which are benefiting from rising yields and the prospect of persistently high interest rates.

Investors are acting cautiously but are not panicking. The Stoxx 600 is hovering near the local highs of the past three weeks, while the DAX is trading within a narrow range around 23,400 points.

Samsung is now a textbook example of how AI can transform the fortunes of an entire conglomerate in just a few quarters—the company estimates that its operating profit for the first quarter will reach 57.2 trillion KRW, more than eight times the figure from a year ago and exceeding its total profit for 2025.

That would be a new record in the company’s history—nearly three times the previous quarterly high—and would far exceed market expectations, which hovered around 40–42 trillion KRW.

This is primarily driven by the memory segment: according to industry estimates, DRAM prices are expected to rise by more than 50% in the second quarter, and the surging demand for HBM memory and traditional chips for AI data centers is causing a chronic supply shortage.

Importantly, from a market perspective, Samsung’s guidance shows that the company is genuinely closing the gap with SK Hynix—the first shipments of HBM4 to Nvidia confirm that the company is back in the game in the most advanced memory segment.

Despite this boom, several potential "setbacks" are already visible on the horizon: first, some analysts fear that the pace of memory price growth is nearing its peak, and recent weeks have seen a slight cooling of spot DRAM prices; second, the war in Iran raises the risk of disruptions in the supply of industrial gases (including helium), which are critical for chip production.