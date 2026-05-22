Market Wrap: Technology Stocks Keep European Markets Afloat💡

European stock indices are trading without a clear direction on Friday — the Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.13% and the DAX (DE40) is down 0.16%, whilst S&P 500 futures (US500) remain slightly in positive territory (+0.12%) . The main factor driving market caution is the ongoing war with Iran and its pressure on energy commodity prices, which is translating into rising inflation and revisions to interest rate expectations in the eurozone. Strategists are increasingly warning that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for an extended period, a bearish scenario for European equities could become a reality.

It is worth noting that although analysts’ average year-end target for the Stoxx Europe 600 stands at just 624 points—suggesting less than 1% upside potential—the picture regarding earnings per share (EPS) revisions remains positive. Blended forward EPS for the Stoxx 600 has been rising consistently for years, and the consensus expects double-digit EPS growth in 2026 — supported by the energy sector and a rebound in consumption. If this trajectory continues, analysts will be under pressure to revise their price targets upwards, which could narrow the gap between current prices and forecasts. Source: Bloomberg Financial Lp

WTI crude oil remains above the $98 per barrel mark (+0.20%), fuelling concerns about corporate margins and consumer purchasing power. The US dollar (USDIDX) remains stable with a minimal rise of 0.08%, whilst the EURUSD pair is down 0.13% to 1.1604. In this trading environment, gold is down slightly (-0.21%), suggesting that the market is not yet aggressively seeking safe havens.

The technology sector is performing best in the Euro Stoxx 50, rising by as much as +2.07% and making a significant contribution to the index’s movement.

Source: XTB

The industrial sector (+0.75%) and the financial sector (+0.56%) are also performing well. On the other side of the fence is the energy sector, which, with a result of -1.48%, is by far the weakest sector of the day — pressure on TotalEnergies (-1.51%) and Eni (-1.41%) is dragging the sector down. Losses are also being recorded in Health Care (-0.22%) and Utilities (-0.15%).

Source: XTB

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