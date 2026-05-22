  
7:03 AM · 22 May 2026

Morning wrap (22.05.2026) Nasdaq climbs higher, supporting European and Asian stocks

  • Asian equities extended gains for a second consecutive session, supported by capital rotation into AI-linked companies and still-resilient sentiment on Wall Street. The MSCI Asia Index rose around 1%, led by Japan’s Nikkei, which advanced 2.7%.
  • The strongest signal came from SoftBank, which surged 11% on expectations tied to the company’s exposure to AI infrastructure. Lenovo hit its highest level in Hong Kong in 26 years after strong results in AI-related segments.
  • Improved sentiment is also visible beyond Asia: Nasdaq 100 futures are up 0.4%, while European indices are pointing to a higher open.
  • Geopolitical factors are still somewhat limiting risk appetite, although Brent crude has slipped below USD 102 per barrel despite signals from Iran pointing to a tougher negotiating stance on Hormuz and the presence of enriched uranium in the country.
  • Gold fell toward USD 4,540 per ounce, suggesting partial profit-taking despite ongoing geopolitical tensions. The yen remained weak near 159 against the dollar after Japan’s key inflation reading came in below expectations.
  • Germany’s GfK consumer sentiment index came in at -29.8, pointing to an improvement from -33.3 previously and beating the -34 consensus forecast. Meanwhile, Germany’s final Q1 GDP growth was confirmed at 0.3% q/q, in line with both expectations and the previous quarter’s pace.
  • Donald Trump decided to send an additional 5,000 US troops to Poland.
  • OpenAI maintained its revenue lead over Anthropic in the first quarter, generating around USD 5.7 billion — roughly USD 1 billion more than its main rival, according to The Information.
  • At the same time, Anthropic continues to scale rapidly. The company’s annualized revenue recently approached USD 45 billion, significantly above the roughly USD 25 billion reported for OpenAI.
  • Anthropic is also projecting a very strong second quarter, with revenue expected to double to USD 11 billion and projected profit reaching around USD 600 million. Both companies are reportedly planning IPOs this year.
 

Source: xStation5

 
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