  
7:45 AM · 22 May 2026

Weak retail sales data from UK 🔎What's next for GBPUSD?

UK retail sales (YoY) came in at 0.0% versus expectations of 1.3% and the previous reading of 1.7%, pointing to a clear slowdown in consumer spending. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.3%, while the market had expected only a 0.6% decline. The previous reading showed a 0.7% increase.

  • Core retail sales (MoM), excluding fuel, declined 0.4% compared to the expected 0.3% drop, after rising 0.2% previously. Meanwhile, core retail sales in annual terms fell 1.1%, whereas the consensus forecast had pointed to 1.7% growth, highlighting significantly weaker consumer demand in the UK economy.

GBPUSD (H1)

Looking at the GBPUSD chart, the market reaction remains relatively muted. Nevertheless, the “cable” is clearly struggling to maintain bullish momentum, while weak UK data is supporting the bearish case. We can also identify a potential symmetrical triangle formation - if the pair drops below 1.34, a downside breakout scenario could become increasingly likely, initially targeting support zones around 1.337 and 1.33. On the other hand, a move above 1.344 could reverse the current bearish momentum.

Source: xStation5

22 May 2026, 7:58 AM

Will Trump’s decision to send another 5,000 US troops to Poland support the Polish stock market?
22 May 2026, 7:03 AM

Morning wrap (22.05.2026) Nasdaq climbs higher, supporting European and Asian stocks
21 May 2026, 6:53 PM

Daily summary: Peace agreement draft lifts the market
21 May 2026, 6:19 PM

Walmart falls despite strong earnings
Forex
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits