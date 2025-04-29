Read more
XTB Online Trading

Mastercard unveils global framework for seamless stablecoin payments 🤖💰

8:45 AM 29 April 2025

Mastercard has launched a comprehensive global framework for stablecoin transactions, enabling consumers to spend and merchants to receive stablecoins seamlessly across wallets, cards, and checkouts. Through new partnerships with OKX and Nuvei, as well as integrations with major crypto platforms like MetaMask, Kraken, and Crypto.com, Mastercard is making stablecoins usable just like traditional money at over 150 million locations worldwide.

The initiative includes wallet enablement, merchant settlement options in USDC and other stablecoins, and streamlined cross-border payments via Mastercard Crypto Credential, improving user experience and trust. Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network also supports real-time on-chain transactions, connecting stablecoins to broader financial applications with partners like JPMorgan and Standard Chartered.

This move reinforces Mastercard’s commitment to building a trusted, scalable, and user-friendly digital payments ecosystem for the evolving global economy.

Mastercard’s stock price did not react significantly to this information, which was released yesterday near the end of the trading session. However, the integration of blockchain technology once again places the company among the leaders in payments, ahead of the next payment revolution. The publication coincides with the upcoming regulation of this market in the USA, which could lead to a significant increase in the popularity of stablecoin payments. The STABLE Act is expected to be passed within 1–2 months and will allow traditional banks to offer financial products in stablecoins.

Source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

01.05.2025
21:47

Amazon's down 4% in the after-hours on lucklustre guidance 📉

Amazon (AMZN.US) is down 4% in after-hours trading despite beating estimates for Q1 2025 earnings. Investors are mostly concerned by the downbeat guidance...

 19:46

Daily summary: Tech sparks optimism, dolar rebounds, gold in the red (01.05.2025)

Recent Big Tech earnings have filled Wall Street with broad optimism. The Nasdaq is up (+2.15%), S&P 500 (+1%), Dow Jones (+0.6%), and Russell...

 15:02

BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected ISM📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.7; previous 50.2; 03:00...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits