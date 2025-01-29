Read more
XTB Online Trading

Meta Platforms shares near all-time high zone ahead of today earnings report release📈

6:30 PM 29 January 2025

Shares of Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta Platforms (META.US), are gaining slightly today ahead of the fourth quarter results the company will report after the US trading session. Investors will pay attention to how the company's massive investment in artificial intelligence has affected its profitability from advertising. The market is also likely to be listening to whether 'concerns' about DeepSeek's effectiveness will cause the company to cast doubt on its recently announced massive AI CAPEX of $65 billion. The company's stock is up nearly 45% in 2024 and nearly 650% from its 2022 lows. As a result, any 'stumble' in the report could trigger profit-taking.

Wall Street expectations

  • Revenue between $45-48 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $6.75, a 27% increase over Q4 2023.

These results will be analyzed in the context of Meta's plans for capital expenditures (capex) in the range of $60-65 billion in 2025, most of which will be spent on AI infrastructure development. At the same time, the market will pay attention to potential competition from DeepSeek. Digital advertising will continue to be the dominant source of revenue, accounting for 98% of total sales. The question is how much it will be accelerated by new AI tools and higher ad prices.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

In the last quarter, the number of Meta ad impressions increased by 7% y/y and the average price by 11% y/y. A continuation of this momentum, with still impressive growth in the number of active app users (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram; 5% y/y growth in Q3 to 3.29 billion users) could translate into improved sentiment around the company's stock. 

CAPEX on AI and EU legal suits

  • A potential CAPEX warning for 2025 could involve a drop in sentiment around a number of AI-related companies such as Nvidia (NVDA.US), and Arista Networks (ANET.US). On the other hand, if the company leaves CAPEX unchanged, the market may take this as 'good coin' and consider the reaction to DeepSeek as completely unjustified and not a 'game changer' in the technology market.

  • Ultimately, the company may also benefit from Donald Trump, who indicated in Davos that the penalties the European Union intends to impose on US BigTech, including Meta, will be met with criticism from the US administration. Investors can expect communication in this regard as well, although it is highly uncertain that Meta will make any declarations in this regard.

  • Investors expect Meta to guide for 2025 CAPEX of about $52 billion, a 31% increase from the possible $39 billion in 2024. The consensus 2025 CAPEX estimates from analysts have increased 9% since Q3 2024 earnings release in October 2024 and 42% from a year ago. Any surprise regarding 2025 capex guidance may impact shares, but the reason behind the guidance will be very important.

  • For example, lower AI infrastructure spending may even boost the company earnings, if AI will contribute to profitability positively. On the other hand, weaker net results and falling CAPEX may signal that the company is set to analyse its AI strategy again. 

Meta Platforms (META.US)

Meta Platforms' stock has been on a powerful upswing spurred by earnings expansion, reduced operating costs and an additional catalyst in the form of artificial intelligence, the positive impact of which on the advertising market is 'quickly apparent' business-wise (better personalization of content and efficient analysis of user data). The options market, as probable indicates about 7% price change after today's financial results. Based on this assumption, a test of both $620 and $715 is realistic.

Source: xStation5

Meta Platforms' multiple valuation is roughly in line with the average of companies in the Nasdaq 100 index, and the forward P/E is clearly below the current P/E (price/earnings) ratio. Investors expect strong profitability growth from the company and will analyze today's results from this perspective.

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Share:
Back

Market News

31.01.2025
07:52

Chart of the day - gold (31.01.2025)

Gold surges to record highs supported by macro data and weak dollar 💵 Gold surged to a record $2,800 per ounce, marking a 6.70% gain year-to-date. This...

 07:08

Economic calendar: a day of inflation reports, with the US PCE report at the forefront📄

Today, inflation will once again be the central focus for investors. The most important report of the day will be the U.S. PCE report, scheduled for release...

 06:38

Morning wrap (31.01.2025)

​​​​​​Asia-Pacific indices are trading mostly in positive sentiment. The CH50cash index is gaining 1.50%, while the JP225 index is up 0.30% to 39,650...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 25 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
SESSID Expiration date 2 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id Expiration date 23 February 2025
afUserId Expiration date 25 January 2026
af_id Expiration date 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 1 February 2024
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 6 October 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 24 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 22 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 11 February 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 1 March 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 24 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 22 April 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 18 November 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
personalization_id Expiration date 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator