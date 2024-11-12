Micron dips 5.50% amid softer 2025 outlook from Edgewater Research 📄

Micron Technology (MU.US) declined 5.50% following Edgewater Research's reduction in NAND and DRAM price forecasts, signaling a potentially weaker outlook for the first half of 2025. The research highlighted softening demand projections from OEMs and cloud providers and noted a cautious industry sentiment around supply growth, price pressure, and demand alignment. Despite short-term challenges, Edgewater expressed a positive long-term view on Micron's positioning due to its HBM and eSSD market opportunities and technological advantages.

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

Price Chart (D1 interval)

Micron shares are down more than 5% today, experiencing a strong sell-off among companies in the US500 index. The shares are 35% below the highs reached in June 2024, and the key support level now stands at $100 per share





Source: xStation 5