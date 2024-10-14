Read more
XTB Online Trading

MicroStrategy gains more than 5.3% premarket as Bitcoin soars

1:41 PM 14 October 2024

MicroStrategy extended gains, rising 5% in premarket trading as Bitcoin approaches key resistance. The positive sentiment is supported by inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, with Friday’s data showing net inflows of $253 million, matching last Monday's levels. ETFs now hold $18.4 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app


 

Bitcoin's price action shows bullish divergence on both the MACD and RSI, with the MACD issuing a buy signal and the RSI breaking above 55. Key resistance for Bitcoin is set at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, and if broken, a retest of the $69,900 all-time high could follow. For bears, the resistance must hold, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level should serve as a key point to initiate a divergence.

 
 

Source: xStation

 

MicroStrategy's premarket surge is closely tied to Bitcoin's bullish momentum, but the company's unique position amplifies its gains. As a corporate Bitcoin holder, MicroStrategy offers investors leveraged exposure to the cryptocurrency's price movements. This "Bitcoin proxy" status has resulted in MicroStrategy trading at a significant premium to its Bitcoin holdings, reflecting factors such as investor confidence in CEO Michael Saylor's execution, the potential for future Bitcoin acquisitions, and the stock's accessibility for institutional investors who may face restrictions on direct cryptocurrency investments. The stock's recent gains outpace Bitcoin's movement, highlighting the leveraged exposure MicroStrategy provides to cryptocurrency price action. This amplified effect is further explained by the significant Net Asset Value (NAV) premium.

This premium encapsulates several key factors that investors are willing to pay for:

  1. Management expertise: There's strong confidence in Michael Saylor and his team's ability to execute their Bitcoin strategy effectively.
  2. Financial engineering: MicroStrategy's sophisticated use of convertible notes and other instruments to fund Bitcoin purchases adds value beyond simple ownership.
  3. Future value creation: Investors anticipate that MicroStrategy will leverage its Bitcoin-backed balance sheet for additional value creation, possibly through strategic acquisitions or expansion into blockchain-related areas.
  4. Accessibility: The stock offers a more convenient and liquid way to gain Bitcoin exposure, especially for institutional investors facing regulatory constraints on direct cryptocurrency investments.

As Bitcoin approaches key resistance levels and ETF inflows remain robust, MicroStrategy's stock benefits both from the appreciation of its Bitcoin assets and the market's positive outlook on the company's cryptocurrency-focused strategy. However, this premium also prices in the associated risks, including regulatory challenges and the need to balance the Bitcoin strategy with core operations. As the cryptocurrency market evolves, MicroStrategy's NAV premium may fluctuate based on the company's execution and broader market perceptions of its innovative approach to Bitcoin investment.

As MicroStrategy stock continues to soar, the next key level could be the all-time high at $333. Current support for bulls is set at the previous high of $199.9, which may act as crucial support for the oscillators to cool down. On the weekly time frame, both MACD and RSI have recently signaled a potential buy. However, on the daily chart, both indicators are approaching overbought territory. Caution is advised, as a pullback could be healthy given the rapid price movement.

Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

15.10.2024
19:09

Daily summary: Wall Street halts bullish momentum

The Washington Post reported yesterday after the Wall Street session that Israel does not intend to attack Iran's oil infrastructure. This led to...

 18:11

US Steel falls as Trump says he won't allow Nippon Steel to buy

U.S. Steel's shares are losing 2% after Donald Trump has announced that he would halt Nippon's takeover of U.S. Steel if he wins the election...

 17:34

US100 retreats after corporate news and FED Daly comments

The US100 and Wall Street as a whole is retreating in the second phase of today's session after very weak results from ASML, LVMH floated on the market....
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 10 October 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 16 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 9 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
_ga cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 10 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 9 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 8 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 9 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 17 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 9 October 2026
_gid cc 10 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_omappvp cc 21 September 2035
_omappvs cc 9 October 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 7 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 9 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 9 October 2026
guest_id cc 9 October 2026
muc_ads cc 9 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 7 April 2025
MSPTC cc 3 November 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
personalization_id cc 9 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator